Leeds United Striker Makes Loan Switch

Leeds United striker Mallik Wilks has moved to League One side Doncaster Rovers on loan.



Wilks has put pen to paper on a six-month loan agreement with Doncaster and believes that Rovers boss Grant McCann can bring the best out of him in what he hopes will be a promotion winning campaign.











The Leeds starlet had a spell on loan at Accrington Stanley last term, followed by a stint at Grimsby Town.



And Wilks knows that McCann has been tracking him for some time, even from his time as Peterborough United boss last term.





"The gaffer came to watch me last season whilst I was at Accrington and he was at Peterborough, so I knew he had been after me for a while, he is a good manager and I know he will get the best out of me", the Leeds youngster told Doncaster's official site.



"I see Doncaster getting promotion to the Championship and I want to play a part in that, I won the league with Accrington last season and I want to keep progressing.



"Doncaster Rovers are a real community club and I am delighted to be here."



Doncaster start their League One campaign away at Southend United on 4th August, but before then Wilks will be looking to link up well with his new team-mates in friendlies.



Rovers play Birmingham City on Friday 20th July, before then travelling to Grimsby on 24th July, where Wilks will see familiar faces.

