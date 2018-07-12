XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/07/2018 - 14:29 BST

Agent Meets Chelsea, Signing AC Milan Winger Proposed

 




Chelsea have been offered the chance to bid for AC Milan winger Suso by the player's agent.  

Suso's agent, Alessandro Lucci, was in London on Tuesday to meet with Chelsea officials, as the Blues continue to make moves in the transfer market.




According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Suso's name was put forward by Lucci for Chelsea to consider and the Premier League side could choose to make an offer.

Former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri, who is expected to become the new Chelsea manager soon, is a fan of Suso.
 


Sarri even asked Napoli to try to sign Suso during his time in charge of the Azzurri.

Suso's club AC Milan are also prepared to raise funds and cashing in on the former Liverpool man could be appealing to the Rossoneri.


All eyes are now on whether Chelsea do choose to lodge a offer to take Suso to Stamford Bridge.

The situation of wing-back Davide Zappacosta was also discussed during Lucci's meeting.
 