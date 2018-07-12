Agent Meets Chelsea, Signing AC Milan Winger Proposed

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea have been offered the chance to bid for AC Milan winger Suso by the player's agent.



Suso's agent, Alessandro Lucci, was in London on Tuesday to meet with Chelsea officials, as the Blues continue to make moves in the transfer market.











According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Suso's name was put forward by Lucci for Chelsea to consider and the Premier League side could choose to make an offer.



Former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri, who is expected to become the new Chelsea manager soon, is a fan of Suso.





Sarri even asked Napoli to try to sign Suso during his time in charge of the Azzurri.



Suso's club AC Milan are also prepared to raise funds and cashing in on the former Liverpool man could be appealing to the Rossoneri.



All eyes are now on whether Chelsea do choose to lodge a offer to take Suso to Stamford Bridge.



The situation of wing-back Davide Zappacosta was also discussed during Lucci's meeting.

