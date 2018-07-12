Chelsea and Antonio Conte Set For Legal Battle

Follow @insidefutbol





A legal battle is looming between Antonio Conte and Chelsea after the Premier League club sacked the Italian tactician.



Conte had long been tipped for the chop this summer and Chelsea had been negotiating for several weeks with Napoli in an effort to appoint Maurizio Sarri as his successor.











Now that a deal has been done for Sarri, Conte and his coaching staff have been sacked by Chelsea.



According to Sky Italia, Chelsea have cited just cause as their reason for sacking him and as such do not believe they need to pay the compensation which have been due for sacking him.





As such a legal battle is set to take place between the parties.



Conte took training at Chelsea on Thursday morning, but was then sacked along with his coaching staff.