Claim From Italy: Chelsea Sack Antonio Conte and Backroom Team

Chelsea have informed Antonio Conte and his backroom staff that they have been relieved of their duties.



The Blues have been working to appoint Maurizio Sarri their new boss for next season, with talks taking place even when Conte remained in his post.











According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Conte and his team have now been told that they have been sacked.



All that remains if for Chelsea to issue the official confirmation that the Italian has departed.





The Blues are now expected to finalise the appointment of Sarri as their new boss as they steam towards the forthcoming campaign.



Conte delivered Chelsea the Premier League title during his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.



He then followed it up by leading Chelsea to the FA Cup last term, despite having been left hugely unhappy with the lack of strength in depth in his squad.



It remains to be seen if Sarri can improve Chelsea's results in the new campaign.

