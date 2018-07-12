Claim From Italy: Leeds United Interest In Striker In Slowdown Mode

Follow @insidefutbol





Carpi's sale of Jerry Mbakogu to Leeds United has hit a slowdown, it has been claimed in Italy.



While in England it has been stated that Leeds have ended their interest in the Nigerian striker after informing Carpi they would not be activating a £3m option to buy him, in Italy it continues to be claimed a sale could happen.











According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Mbakogu's departure to Leeds has simply been slowed down, indicating it could happen later this summer.



Leeds are looking to sign a striker and have hit a financial brick wall with their pursuits of Derby County's Matej Vydra and free agent Abel Hernandez.





With the transfer clock ticking, it remains to be seen if the Whites do reopen the track to Mbakogu.



Carpi have been banking on selling Mbakogu to help provide the funds for their transfer plans this summer.



Leeds had agreed to an option to pay £3m to land him, but it expired and the club informed Carpi they would not be taking it up.



It has been later suggested in Italy that the Whites could sign Mbakogu for just over half the price.

