Happy Conclusion Possible – Stoke City Star’s Agent Speaks On Potential Exit

Badou Ndiaye's agent has indicated that Galatasaray fans may be able to prepare for some good news over the club's pursuit of the Stoke City midfielder.



The Senegal international joined Stoke in the January transfer window this year from Galatasaray, with the Potters paying £14m to take him to England.











Ndiaye is keen to find a route out of Stoke following the club's relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season and Galatasaray have been looking to take him back to Turkey.



The player's agent, William D'Avilla, has indicated that the Turkish giants may get their way as his client has been unable to agree a move to another club in England.





The agent told Radyospor: "Ndiaye wanted to stay in England, but he could not agree with a team.



"Galatasaray fans' wait can end in a happy way", D'Avilla added.



The midfielder made 13 appearances for Stoke last season and caught the eye, even as the Potters lost their Premier League status.



With Senegal's World Cup adventure over, matters regarding Ndiaye's future are now expected to move quicker.

