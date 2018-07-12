Juventus Working To Offload Chelsea Target Gonzalo Higuain Before This Date

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are working to offload Chelsea target Gonzalo Higuain and want to seal his sale before 23rd July.



The Italian champions have pulled off the transfer coup of the summer so far by signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid for a fee of €112m.











Now they are looking to bring funds in and Argentina international Higuain is on the chopping block.



According to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, Juventus are working to offload Higuain and want to conclude his sale before 23rd July.





Higuain is due to report back for pre-season training on 23rd July and Juventus are working to sell the striker before he returns.



The Argentine has been linked with Premier League giants Chelsea, with Maurizio Sarri, who is expected to become the Blues' next boss, a firm fan of his former charge.



Higuain scored 23 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions for Juventus last term, helping the Bianconeri to retain their Serie A title.



His contract with Juventus runs until 2021.

