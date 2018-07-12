Kenedy Looking To Pick Up Where He Left Off At Newcastle United

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea loanee Kenedy has insisted that his aim at Newcastle United will be to continue the work that he started last season.



The Magpies confirmed the signing of the winger on Thursday, this time getting him for the entire 2018/19 season, after watching the player impress during his short stint with the club last season.











The 22-year-old in fact managed a total of 13 league games for Rafael Bentiez's side last term, adding to the scoresheet twice and even went on to win the club's player of the month award for March.



And now that he has rejoined the club for yet another year, the youngster insists that he is back to give his everything for the fans who have made him feel appreciated.





"I am so happy with this interest from Rafa Benitez, that he came back for me”, Kenedy told his club's official website.



“I want to keep it going, the work that I did here before, for the new season.



"I have received many, many messages on social media from the fans. They made me feel appreciated, so I wanted to come here in this new season and give everything on the pitch."

The former Brazil Under-23 international has gone on to become the club's third signing of the summer after the arrivals of Martin Dubravka and Ki Sung-Yueng.



The winger, who also has the ability to operate as a full-back, joined Chelsea from Fluminense in 2015.

