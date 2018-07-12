Lazio Mull Rivalling Liverpool For Xherdan Shaqiri

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio are mulling a move for Liverpool target Xherdan Shaqiri as they look to replace Felipe Anderson, who is to join West Ham United imminently.



The Rome side have accepted an offer from West Ham for Anderson and the player is scheduled to undergo his medical with the Hammers on Friday.











Thoughts at Lazio have now firmly turned towards who could be roped in to replace Anderson at the Stadio Olimpico.



Stoke City winger Shaqiri is one name under consideration at Lazio, according to Italian outlet Fantagazzetta, although making a move for the Switzerland international would put the club on a collision course with Liverpool.





Liverpool are claimed to have already agreed the outlines of a contract with Shaqiri and are now looking to thrash out a fee with Stoke.



Shaqiri is keen to move on from the Potters following their relegation from the Premier League last season.



He had a poor spell in Italy at the start of 2015 at Inter and joined Stoke later the same year.



It is unclear whether Shaqiri would consider a move to Lazio given Liverpool's interest.

