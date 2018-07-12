XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

12/07/2018 - 15:21 BST

Lazio Sign Off On Felipe Anderson Fee, West Ham Move Close

 




Lazio have signed off on an agreement with West Ham United for Felipe Anderson and will bank just under €40m for the Brazilian.  

Talks between Lazio and West Ham have been taking place over several weeks, with an agreement proving difficult to come by, despite the player setting his sights on turning out in the Premier League.




Now, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, an agreement has been signed off which will see Lazio bank just under €40m.

Anderson is now expected to undergo a medical at West Ham and put the finishing touches to his personal terms, before he officially becomes a Hammer.
 


He had also been linked with being of interest to Chelsea, but it is at West Ham where Anderson will end up.

Anderson has regularly been of interest to Premier League sides in recent years and eyes will be on whether he can rise to the challenge of the English top flight.


The 25-year-old's former club Santos will be entitled to a portion of the fee Lazio will receive, an amount which could be up to 25 per cent.

He has been capped just once by Brazil.
 