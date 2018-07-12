Leeds United Boosted As Striker Target Prefers England Stay

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker target Abel Hernandez is keen to make sure he stays in English football, it has been claimed.



Hernandez has departed Hull City following the expiry of his contract with the club and a number of sides have been working to sign him up.











Leeds have held advanced talks with Hernandez, but are currently unwilling to meet his financial demands, while there is also interest from abroad in the hitman.



However, in a boost for the Whites, Hernandez is keen to make sure he stays in English football, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.





It is unclear exactly how many and which clubs have put offers in front of the Uruguayan, but he has still not decided his future.



To join Leeds though, Hernandez would need to rethink his financial demands.



Hernandez made a total of 110 appearances for Hull throughout his time at the club and netted 39 goals, along with providing ten assists.



His season last term was interrupted by injury.

