XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/07/2018 - 12:53 BST

Leeds United Looking To Offload Midfielder

 




Leeds United are ready to offload midfielder Eunan O'Kane this summer.  

The Whites are in the process of revamping their squad under new head coach Marcelo Bielsa, with incomings as well as outgoings being worked upon.




The club have so far been more successful at offloading players than bringing in new faces, with only Lewis Baker having arrived, on a loan deal from Chelsea.

Leeds are still working on moving players on and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, O'Kane is on the list to go.
 


A section of fans were left unimpressed with the midfielder's performances last season and Bielsa appears to view the Irishman as surplus to requirements.

Leeds signed O'Kane from Premier League side Bournemouth in 2016 and hopes were high the midfielder would shine at Elland Road.


The Republic of Ireland international made 32 appearances in the Championship for the Whites last season, providing three assists.

His deal at Elland Road has another three years to run.
 