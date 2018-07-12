Leeds United Looking To Offload Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are ready to offload midfielder Eunan O'Kane this summer.



The Whites are in the process of revamping their squad under new head coach Marcelo Bielsa, with incomings as well as outgoings being worked upon.











The club have so far been more successful at offloading players than bringing in new faces, with only Lewis Baker having arrived, on a loan deal from Chelsea.



Leeds are still working on moving players on and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, O'Kane is on the list to go.





A section of fans were left unimpressed with the midfielder's performances last season and Bielsa appears to view the Irishman as surplus to requirements.



Leeds signed O'Kane from Premier League side Bournemouth in 2016 and hopes were high the midfielder would shine at Elland Road.



The Republic of Ireland international made 32 appearances in the Championship for the Whites last season, providing three assists.



His deal at Elland Road has another three years to run.

