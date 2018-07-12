Leeds United Working On Alternatives To Matej Vydra

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are looking at alternatives to Derby County striker Matej Vydra after being priced out of the move.



The Rams are ready to let Vydra go for the right price this summer, estimated to be around the £11m to £12m mark, and Leeds have been willing to make a move.











The Whites were prepared to match Vydra's £30,000 per week pay packet at Pride Park, but the striker wants more money, meaning a move to Elland Road is currently off the table.



But Leeds are not sitting on their hands and waiting for Vydra to have a rethink as, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, they are looking at other options.





The transfer window clock is ticking this summer and Leeds need to snap up a striker.



They have been in talks with free agent Abel Hernandez, but the Uruguayan's financial demands also place him outside Leeds' orbit at present.



It remains to be seen what other irons Leeds have in the fire, as they continue to look to reinforce their squad.



The Whites have been linked with Aston Villa's Jonathan Kodjia and Middlesbrough Britt Assombalonga, but the door is also open to Vydra and Hernandez dropping their demands.

