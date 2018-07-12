XRegister
12/07/2018 - 15:33 BST

Leeds United’s Bid To Sign Chelsea Star Remains On Track

 




Leeds United are closing in on the loan signing of Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman.  

The Whites are in desperate need of a new custodian after letting Felix Wiedwald and Andrew Lonergan leave this summer.




They have tried to sign David Stockdale from Birmingham City, but saw the Blues reject their proposal, and have now turned towards Blackman.

While Chelsea have been focused on solving their managerial situation, the deal to take Blackman to Leeds on loan is on course, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.
 


Blackman was on loan at Sheffield United in the Championship last season.

The goalkeeper made 31 appearances in the Championship for the Blades last season and kept nine clean sheets.


He will be expected to compete with Bailey Peacock-Farrell for the number 1 shirt under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.

It remains to be seen if Leeds agree to insert a purchase option in their agreement with Chelsea for Blackman.
 