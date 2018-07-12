This Rangers Star Is Wasted Playing There – Former Scottish Top Flight Star On Position vs Shkupi

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Hibernian star Tam McManus has praised the performance of Jon Flanagan for Rangers against FK Shkupi, but believes the full-back is wasted at left-back.



Rangers boss Steven Gerrard swooped to sign Flanagan following his release from Liverpool and the defender lined up against Shkupi at Ibrox on Thursday night for the first leg of the Gers' Europa League first qualifying round tie.











Flanagan completed all 90 minutes as Rangers ran out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Jamie Murphy and James Tavernier (penalty).



McManus was impressed with what he saw from Flanagan, but believes the full-back needs a change of position.





During the game he took to Twitter and wrote: "Think he has looked the part and is a very decent player but he’s totally wasted at left back.



"Can’t have two right footers playing left back and left wing (Murphy) upsets balance of team IMO.



"For what it's worth I would move him to right back and play Tavernier in front of him."



Flanagan came through the youth ranks at Liverpool and made a big impression, even earning a senior England cap and inclusion on the 2014 World Cup standby list, before his career stuttered.



Gerrard is banking on getting the best out of the 25-year-old at Ibrox.

