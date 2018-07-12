Xherdan Shaqiri To Have Liverpool Medical On Friday

Follow @insidefutbol





Xherdan Shaqiri will have a medical with Liverpool on Friday, according to the Daily Telegraph.



Reds boss Jurgen Klopp wants to bring in the Switzerland international, who is preparing to leave Stoke City following their relegation from the Premier League.











There has been interest in Shaqiri from a number of clubs, but Liverpool are set to win the race and will activate his release clause of around £13.75m rather than thrashing out a different fee.



The winger will undergo a medical with Liverpool on Friday as the deal moves closer to completion.





Shaqiri, who was in action at the World Cup this summer with Switzerland, will become Klopp's third signing of the current transfer window.



In recent hours Lazio have started to look at Shaqiri as an option to replace Felipe Anderson, who is joining West Ham.



But the Italian giants have left it too late and the winger is on his way to Anfield.



Shaqiri will hope to succeed at Liverpool, having struggled at other big clubs, such as Bayern Munich and Inter.

