Ajax Agree Fee With Manchester United For Daley Blind

Ajax have agreed a fee with Manchester United to take Daley Blind back to Amsterdam.



Blind is out of the picture under Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford and has indicated to Ajax that he would be prepared to return to the Netherlands this summer.











The Dutch giants have now agreed a fee with Manchester United of an initial €16m, potentially rising as high as €21m, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf.



The payment structure of the deal must now be finalised before Blind can make the move back to his homeland.





The deal will mean that Blind will become the most expensive player in Ajax's history.



The 28-year-old Dutchman joined Manchester United from Ajax in the summer of 2014.



He helped the Red Devils to lift the FA Cup, EFL Cup and Europa League during his time at Old Trafford.



But now Blind is heading back to the Netherlands to answer the call of his first club in football.

