XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/07/2018 - 21:50 BST

Arsenal and Barcelona Keen On Juventus’ Little Jewel

 




Arsenal and Barcelona are both showing interest in Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.  

The midfielder, who has been at the World Cup with Uruguay and boosted his standing due to his performances in Russia, is on the books at Italian giants Juventus.




Bentancur's performances in Russia have caught the eye and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal and Barcelona are standing by to swoop for the 21-year-old.

But Juventus are determined not to let a player they view as their little jewel to leave Turin.
 


If Arsenal and Barcelona are serious about trying to sign him, they are likely to have to dig deep into their pockets to convince Juventus.

Bentancur officially became a Juventus player in the summer of 2017 and he made 27 appearances across all competitions for the Bianconeri last season.


Juventus have Bentancur locked down on a contract until the summer of 2022.

He turned out five times for Uruguay in the World Cup.
 