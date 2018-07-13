Arsenal and Barcelona Keen On Juventus’ Little Jewel

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Barcelona are both showing interest in Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.



The midfielder, who has been at the World Cup with Uruguay and boosted his standing due to his performances in Russia, is on the books at Italian giants Juventus.











Bentancur's performances in Russia have caught the eye and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal and Barcelona are standing by to swoop for the 21-year-old.



But Juventus are determined not to let a player they view as their little jewel to leave Turin.





If Arsenal and Barcelona are serious about trying to sign him, they are likely to have to dig deep into their pockets to convince Juventus.



Bentancur officially became a Juventus player in the summer of 2017 and he made 27 appearances across all competitions for the Bianconeri last season.



Juventus have Bentancur locked down on a contract until the summer of 2022.



He turned out five times for Uruguay in the World Cup.

