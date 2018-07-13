XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/07/2018 - 13:35 BST

Barcelona Prepare To Sell Liverpool Linked Goalkeeper But With Clear Financial Demands

 




Barcelona are prepared to let Liverpool linked goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen leave this summer, but have clear financial expectations from any proposed deal.

Cillessen has been number 2 to Marc-Andre ter Stegen at Barcelona since joining the club from Ajax in 2016 and has only made a handful of appearances for the Catalans.




The Dutchman wants to play regular football from next season and has informed Barcelona that he is considering offers to leave the club in the ongoing transfer window.

The Catalan giants are aware of the player’s desire and they are expected to take a final call soon as the club are not keen to drag the situation out any more.
 


According to Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona are prepared to let him leave, but are determined to get the best possible price for the Dutchman this summer.

The Blaugrana are not keen to accept an offer of around €30m and are expected to demand for more money for Cillessen.


Liverpool have been linked with having an interest in the Dutchman and even Roma are keeping tabs on his situation.

Barcelona have also started proceedings to identify a replacement for their number two goalkeeper.
 