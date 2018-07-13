Chelsea Bound Maurizio Sarri Wants Alvaro Morata Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Maurizio Sarri is set to hold talks with Alvaro Morata after he takes over as Chelsea manager.



The former Napoli coach is poised to take charge of Chelsea after the Blues sacked Antonio Conte on Friday, ending his two-season stay at the club.











Chelsea bought Morata from Real Madrid last summer, but he has struggled to make an impact at Stamford Bridge and has been linked with a return to Italy, where he played for Juventus.



The Blues are keen on Juventus hitman Gonzalo Higuain but, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Sarri is keen to hold talks with Morata as soon as he takes over.





Sarri is a firm admirer of the striker and will speak to him about his future at Chelsea.



Morata lost his place in the Chelsea starting eleven to Olivier Giroud after the Frenchman arrived from Arsenal in the January transfer window.



It remains to be seen whether Sarri works overtime to convince Morata not to push for a move away from Chelsea.



Morata scored 15 goals in 48 appearances for Chelsea last season.

