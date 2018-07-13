Developments Possible On Monday As Chelsea Continue Gonzalo Higuain Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are tipped to soon lodge a bid for Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain and there could be developments on Monday.



Juventus are ready to offload the Argentina international after signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid and are keen to do business before 23rd July, when Higuain would be due to report for pre-season training.











Chelsea have an interest in Higuain and he is rated by Maurizio Sarri, who is set to take over at Stamford Bridge.



According to Sky Italia, no bid has been made by Chelsea yet, but there could be developments on Monday, with the Blues expected to soon make a concrete move to secure Higuain's services.





Sarri is a big fan of the striker, who played under him at Napoli, and Chelsea want to add more firepower to their squad.



Alvaro Morata flopped at Chelsea last season following his move to the club from Real Madrid.



The Blues signed Olivier Giroud from Arsenal in the January transfer window and he soon knocked Morata out of the team.



Higuain is currently on holiday following his efforts for Argentina at the World Cup.

