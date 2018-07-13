XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/07/2018 - 22:26 BST

Developments Possible On Monday As Chelsea Continue Gonzalo Higuain Interest

 




Chelsea are tipped to soon lodge a bid for Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain and there could be developments on Monday.  

Juventus are ready to offload the Argentina international after signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid and are keen to do business before 23rd July, when Higuain would be due to report for pre-season training.




Chelsea have an interest in Higuain and he is rated by Maurizio Sarri, who is set to take over at Stamford Bridge.

According to Sky Italia, no bid has been made by Chelsea yet, but there could be developments on Monday, with the Blues expected to soon make a concrete move to secure Higuain's services.
 


Sarri is a big fan of the striker, who played under him at Napoli, and Chelsea want to add more firepower to their squad.

Alvaro Morata flopped at Chelsea last season following his move to the club from Real Madrid.


The Blues signed Olivier Giroud from Arsenal in the January transfer window and he soon knocked Morata out of the team.

Higuain is currently on holiday following his efforts for Argentina at the World Cup.
 