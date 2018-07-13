XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/07/2018 - 12:45 BST

Done Deal – Gladbach Seal Signing of Newcastle and West Ham Target

 




Borussia Monchengladbach have wrapped up the signing of Newcastle United and West Ham target Alassane Plea from French club Nice.  

Both Newcastle and West Ham reportedly put in bids with Nice for Plea, but the Premier League pair have always been one step behind Gladbach in the race.




The Bundesliga side made an acceptable offer to Nice and moved quickly to make sure the former Lyon man is playing his football in the German top flight next term.

Gladbach have now confirmed the arrival of Plea, ending the transfer scrap.
 


Nice will have to pay Plea's former club Lyon a percentage of the sale.

The forward impressed with Nice in French football last term and scored 21 goals in all competitions for the south coast club.


Plea will now look to kick on with his career in German football at Borussia-Park.

The 25-year-old has not yet been capped by France at senior international level.
 