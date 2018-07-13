I’m Very Happy – Xherdan Shaqiri Completes Liverpool Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have completed the signing of winger Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke City for a fee of around £13.5m and the Switzerland international says he is delighted to have moved to Anfield.



Shaqiri has been tipped to leave Stoke this summer following the club's relegation from the Premier League.











Now Liverpool have won the race for his signature and he has signed a contract with the Reds after passing his medical. Shaqiri had been linked with Liverpool several years ago, but instead had a spell at Bayern Munich, followed by a switch to Italian giants Inter.



"I’m very happy to be here. It’s a huge club with big history, big players and a fantastic coach. So I’m really glad and happy to be here", Shaqiri told the club's official site.





"As a player you always want to be on the biggest stage in football.



"A few years ago I wanted to come too but it didn’t happen.



"I’m really happy that now I’m finally here. I want to improve myself too, I want to be with the best and I want to win titles. That’s what I’m here for", he added.



Shaqiri has been handed the number 23 shirt at Liverpool.



He made 92 appearances in a Stoke shirt over three seasons in the Potteries, but will now look to hit the ground running under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.



It remains to be seen when Shaqiri will make his Liverpool bow, but the Reds face Bury on Saturday in a friendly.

