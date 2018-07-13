Inter Put Talks To Sign Tottenham Hotspur Target On Hold

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter have put talks to sign Tottenham Hotspur target Malcom from Bordeaux on hold.



The Serie A giants have been working overtime in an attempt to take Malcom to the San Siro and the Brazilian has been keen to make the move for Italy, having been convinced it would be best for his development.











But Inter have yet to reach an agreement with Bordeaux, while Tottenham have continued to be linked with wanting to take Malcom to England.



However, according to Sky Italia, Inter have now put their talks to sign Malcom on ice.





The club have decided their priority at present is to bring in a full-back, meaning Malcom can wait.



Inter giving less priority to their push for Malcom could let other teams make a strong push for the Brazilian.



Malcom caught the eye with his performances for Bordeaux last term and was the subject of interest from Arsenal and Tottenham in the January transfer window.



Liverpool were also linked with Malcom this summer, but the Reds have just signed another winger in the shape of Xherdan Shaqiri.

