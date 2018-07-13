XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/07/2018 - 22:47 BST

Inter Put Talks To Sign Tottenham Hotspur Target On Hold

 




Inter have put talks to sign Tottenham Hotspur target Malcom from Bordeaux on hold.  

The Serie A giants have been working overtime in an attempt to take Malcom to the San Siro and the Brazilian has been keen to make the move for Italy, having been convinced it would be best for his development.




But Inter have yet to reach an agreement with Bordeaux, while Tottenham have continued to be linked with wanting to take Malcom to England.

However, according to Sky Italia, Inter have now put their talks to sign Malcom on ice.
 


The club have decided their priority at present is to bring in a full-back, meaning Malcom can wait.

Inter giving less priority to their push for Malcom could let other teams make a strong push for the Brazilian.


Malcom caught the eye with his performances for Bordeaux last term and was the subject of interest from Arsenal and Tottenham in the January transfer window.

Liverpool were also linked with Malcom this summer, but the Reds have just signed another winger in the shape of Xherdan Shaqiri.
 