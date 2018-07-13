It’s Clear Celtic Need Fresh Faces – Former Scotland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland international Steven Thompson believes that the current Celtic squad needs to be freshened up, in site of a treble winning season, as a certain staleness has crept in.



The Bhoys won all three domestic trophies last season though their performance didn't manage to reach the level they had in the 2016/17 season and they were the subject to seven draws and three defeats.











Thompson therefore believes that a certain change needs to be made so that a freshness remains intact.



"From Celtic’s point of view, I think it is clear that their squad needs a little bit of freshening up", Thompson wrote in his column for the Herald Scotland.





"Yes, they won another treble last year, so it is hard to argue that they need a raft of new players, but there was a little bit of staleness that crept in now and again last season.



"Seven draws and three defeats tell you that, with a number of disappointing results at home in particular."



The Hoops have been linked with a move for Hibernian midfielder John McGinn, though the transfer is yet to materialise as Neil Lennon's side demand more from the sale of their star player.



Celtic are currently fighting for a place in the Champions League group stage and have already beaten Armenian side Alashkert 3-0 in the first leg of their first qualifying round tie.

