06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/07/2018 - 14:58 BST

Leeds United Striker Close To Joining Swedish Champions

 




Leeds United have reached an agreement with Malmo over Marcus Antonsson and the striker is now discussing terms with the Swedish champions.  

Antonsson, who spent last term on loan at Blackburn Rovers, has been frozen out of the picture at Elland Road and has been assessing options to leave.




According to Swedish daily Expressen, Malmo have a deal in place with Leeds and have been given permission to open talks with Antonsson.

Talks with Antonsson have been taking place and he is scheduled to have a medical with the Swedish club later today.
 


Should there be no hitch then Antonsson will be expected to sign off on the final details and become a Malmo player.

The striker had been strongly linked with a move to Italian second tier club Brescia.


The Serie B side were keen to land Antonsson, but the striker was unconvinced about the prospect of moving to Brescia.

Now he looks set to return to his homeland and will play under former Leeds boss Uwe Rosler at Malmo.
 