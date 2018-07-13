XRegister
X
06 October 2016

13/07/2018 - 15:47 BST

Leicester Prepare New Harry Maguire Contract Amid Manchester United Interest

 




Leicester City are set to offer a new and improved contract to England centre-back Harry Maguire to kill off interest from Manchester United this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The former Hull City defender has been integral in England’s run to the semi-final of the World Cup and his performances at the back have been widely lauded.




His showing in Russia has led to speculation over his future at Leicester, with England’s top clubs believed to be keen on snaring him away from the King Power Stadium.

Manchester United are claimed to have made enquires about the England defender and are believed to be prepared to pay around £50m for the former Sheffield United academy graduate.
 


Leicester are aware of the fight they would have to put up to keep hold of Maguire and they are set to offer him a new deal once he returns from the World Cup.

The Foxes are prepared to offer an £80,000 a week contract to the centre-back, in line with his development since last year and his performances in the World Cup.


Following selling Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City, Leicester are in no mood to lose another one of their top stars and are desperate to keep hold of Maguire this summer.

They are confident that despite interest from Manchester United, Maguire can be convinced to continue at the King Power Stadium next season.
 