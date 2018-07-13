Matteo Darmian Not Inter’s Top Right-Back Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter would prefer a move for Atletico Madrid defender Sime Vrsaljko over Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian this summer.



The Nerazzurri are in the market for a right-back in the ongoing window after not taking up the option to sign Joao Cancelo following his loan stint with the club last season.











A number of names are on their shortlist of targets and Manchester United’s Darmian is believed to be one of the players the club have been tracking this summer.



The Italian has agreed a contract with Juventus, but the Serie A champions have struggled to agree a fee with Manchester United for his proposed transfer.





Inter have rekindled their interest in the defender, but according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Darmian is not their top target for the right-back position in the ongoing window.



The Nerazzurri have identified Atletico Madrid and Croatia star Vrsaljko as the man to play as their starting right-back next season.



They have been in talks with his representatives and the Croatian is believed to be open to a move to the San Siro this summer.



And therefore Darmian remains at best a second choice target for Inter at the moment, while the Italian also prefers a move to Juventus over the Nerazzurri.

