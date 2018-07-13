Maurizio Sarri’s Old Coaching Staff Not Joining Him At Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





Maurizio Sarri will not be taking his old backroom staff from Napoli to Chelsea and is only bringing in Gianfranco Zola as his number two.



Chelsea have sacked Antonio Conte and are believed to have reached an agreement with Napoli to pave the way for Sarri to replace his fellow Italian at Stamford Bridge.











Sarri has agreed a three-year contract worth €6.4m per season and his appointment is expected to be confirmed shortly by the west London club.



Chelsea's players have returned to pre-season training at the club’s base and will soon be introduced to their new manager as Conte departed the club yesterday afternoon.





But it seems Sarri has work to do when it comes to building his staff as according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, none of his backroom boys from Napoli are set to join him at Chelsea.



Personal disagreements between the 59-year-old and some of his coaching staff, coupled with their contract situation at Napoli, have produced a roadblock for Chelsea.



Chelsea legend Zola is set to be his assistant at Chelsea but Sarri will have to build a fresh backroom staff to help him at his new club from next season.



It remains to be seen whether he decides to hire some of Conte’s staff to help him navigate his initial days at Chelsea.

