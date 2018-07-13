XRegister
13/07/2018 - 23:17 BST

May The Best Man Win – West Ham Star Welcomes Positional Competition

 




West Ham custodian Adrian has welcomed the addition of Lukasz Fabianski to the squad, in spite of the prospective competition that it brings for him.

The Hammers confirmed the signing of the former Swansea City goalkeeper for an undisclosed fee last month, making him put pen-to-paper to a three-year deal.




Adrian, who largely played second fiddle to Manchester City loanee Joe Hart last season, though isn't too concerned about the prospect of Fabianski taking up the number one position next season, insisting that it is an universal truth that at the end of the day the better 'keeper will make to the first team.

Giving his opinion on the former Arsenal goalkeeper, who caught the eye of fans with his performances for the Swans last season, Adrian said that having played against him it will now be interesting to work with him.
 


“I’ve played against Lukasz many times over the last five years”, Adrian told his club's official website.

“He is a goalkeeper with a lot of experience in the Premier League.


"I’m looking forward to working with him this season.

"Obviously, everyone wants to play but we will give each other good, healthy competition, and the better ‘keeper will get in the team.”

Adrian played for the first minutes of West Ham's pre-season friendly against FC Winterthur last Saturday, though he could not prevent Manuel Pellegrini's side from losing the match 3-2.
 