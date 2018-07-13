Peaking For Liverpool Game Most Important, West Ham Star Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham custodian Adrian insists that the most important thing for the Hammers right now is to be ready for the season's first game against Liverpool.



The 2018/19 season will be the first for the Hammers under their new manager Manuel Pellegrini, with the team expecting a showing better than last time around.











And Adrian insists that the attempts will have to start from the very first game of the season against Liverpool away from home on 12th August.



Pellegrini's team are currently in Switzerland, where they are continuing with their preparations for next season.





The 31-year-old, who featured for the first 45 minutes of their friendly against FC Winterthur on Sunday, insists that he feels physically good and is raring to go.



However, the need will be to continue with the momentum until the start of the season so that he can be ready when the season kicks off.



“I personally feel good. I’m feeling physically strong.



"As a team, it wasn’t the best result to start, but this friendly was for us to prepare. We are training really hard for the season", Adrian told his club's official website.



“The most important thing is to be ready for the first game against Liverpool.



"These games will be used to get us ready for that and to prove we are listening and learning in training.”



Adrian will have to fight for his place in Pellegrini's team after the arrival of Lukasz Fabianski from Swansea City in the summer.

