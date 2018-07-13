XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/07/2018 - 23:07 BST

Peaking For Liverpool Game Most Important, West Ham Star Insists

 




West Ham custodian Adrian insists that the most important thing for the Hammers right now is to be ready for the season's first game against Liverpool.

The 2018/19 season will be the first for the Hammers under their new manager Manuel Pellegrini, with the team expecting a showing better than last time around.




And Adrian insists that the attempts will have to start from the very first game of the season against Liverpool away from home on 12th August.

Pellegrini's team are currently in Switzerland, where they are continuing with their preparations for next season.
 


The 31-year-old, who featured for the first 45 minutes of their friendly against FC Winterthur on Sunday, insists that he feels physically good and is raring to go.

However, the need will be to continue with the momentum until the start of the season so that he can be ready when the season kicks off.


“I personally feel good. I’m feeling physically strong.

"As a team, it wasn’t the best result to start, but this friendly was for us to prepare. We are training really hard for the season", Adrian told his club's official website.

“The most important thing is to be ready for the first game against Liverpool.

"These games will be used to get us ready for that and to prove we are listening and learning in training.”

Adrian will have to fight for his place in Pellegrini's team after the arrival of Lukasz Fabianski from Swansea City in the summer.
 