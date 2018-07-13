Rangers Talent Surprised To Receive Steven Gerrard Call

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers youngster Glenn Middleton has admitted that he did not expect a first team call-up so soon, though the dream had always been to be up there.



The 18-year-old was handed his first team bow by manager Steven Gerrard in the Europa League qualifier against FK Shkupi, a match that Rangers won 2-0 in the end.











In spite of coming out in the latter stages of the match, the youngster is happy that he was able to make a positive impact on the game, contributing to the winning cause.



Having joined from Norwich City in January, the progress Middleton has made surprises him as well, though he insists that it has always been an aim.





In terms of his overall progress, Middleton insists that he has been assisted by his team-mates, not just from senior level, but also from the Under-20s.



“I think every player sets themselves targets, and I’m maybe one that likes to push myself as far as I can", the youngster told his club's official website.



“I’ve always wanted to get in to the first team, but I didn’t maybe expect it this soon.



"All the guys have been brilliant – not just first team, but the 20s too.



“The way they have welcomed me and the club staff too have made everything that bit easier for me and the first team boys are always giving me advice of what to do on and off the pitch.”



The winger has represented Scotland at Under-16, Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 level.

