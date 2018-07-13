XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/07/2018 - 12:39 BST

Real Madrid Yet To Take Massive Strides In Thibaut Courtois Chase

 




Real Madrid have made an approach for Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, but negotiations have not moved along at a brisk pace.

The former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper has not made any secret about his desire to return to the Spanish capital, where his young family resides.




With no Champions League football on offer at Stamford Bridge next season, the Belgian shot-stopper has refused to sign a new contract with the club and has been considering his future.

Real Madrid have long been keeping tabs on the goalkeeper and he is one of the names on their shortlist of goalkeeping targets for the summer.
 


And the European champions have made a move for Courtois, but according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, negotiations have been slow because of the World Cup.

Courtois is still involved in the World Cup with Belgium set to take on England in the third place playoff on Saturday.


Real Madrid are yet to reach an agreement with Chelsea, but negotiations are expected to pick up pace once the goalkeeper’s World Cup commitments are done and dusted.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea manage to convince the Belgian to continue at Stamford Bridge or look to sell him for big money with only a year left on his current contract.
 