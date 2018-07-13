Really Pleased – Rangers Star Delighted To Return Against Shkupi

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack is delighted to be back on the pitch for the club and is desperate to make up for the time he has been out of action.



Jack stepped onto the field against FK Shkupi on Thursday night with 35 minutes left to play, which was his first competitive action since he was sidelined in December.











The defensive midfielder expressed his delight on getting back to the pitch in front of the fans, saying that it was a good night for him being able to get back to full fitness.



The 23-year-old said that footballers do not have long careers and always want to be on the pitch. He also is hungry to make up for his absence and help the team.





Jack told the club's official website: “I am really pleased for myself especially to be able to get myself back fit and to get back out there in front of the fans. For me, all-round, it was a good night.



“I missed a lot of football last season and you always want to be playing, footballers have short careers and I want to make up for that time I have been out."



Rangers won the first leg of the Europa League qualifier comfortably 2-0 against FK Shkupi as they scored twice in the 90 minutes and will be boosted with confidence ahead of the second leg in Macedonia.

