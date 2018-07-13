Serie A Attacker In England Ahead Of West Ham Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio attacker Felipe Anderson has arrived in London ahead of his proposed transfer switch to West Ham this summer.



After weeks of talks with Lazio, West Ham have finally reached an agreement over a fee with the Serie A giants and are closing in on a move for the Brazilian attacker.











The two clubs have finalised an agreement for just under €40m and Anderson is expected to soon complete the formalities of his proposed move to the London Stadium.



Anderson has been on West Ham’s wishlist all summer and it required several weeks of tough negotitions with Lazio, with the player also keen on a move to England.





And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Anderson arrived in London last night to complete his proposed transfer to the Hammers.



The attacker will soon undergo a medical with the east London club before signing a contract with them to become a West Ham player.



Anderson has been on the radar of Premier League sides over the last few years and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to adapt to English football.



He has earned one international cap for Brazil.

