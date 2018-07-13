XRegister
X
06 October 2016

13/07/2018 - 13:01 BST

Take Off – Chelsea Bound Maurizio Sarri On Private Plane, Destination England

 




Maurizio Sarri has just left Italy by private plane as he heads to England to become the new Chelsea manager.  

The Blues confirmed the sacking of Antonio Conte as manager on Friday morning and are speeding ahead with putting Sarri in place as his successor.




An agreement has been reached for Napoli to release Sarri from his contract and Chelsea are putting the finishing touches to the installation of their new boss.

And Sarri is on his way.
 


According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Sarri has just departed Italy by private plane, en route to England.

He will sign his contract with Chelsea when he arrives in England and then be confirmed as the club's new boss.


Sarri guided Napoli to a finish of second in Serie A last season.

He will take over a Chelsea side who finished fifth in the Premier League last term, but won the FA Cup.
 