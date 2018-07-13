Tottenham Hotspur Pull Out of Race For Arsenal Target Adrien Rabiot

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have shelved a bid for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who has also been an Arsenal target.



The 23-year-old midfielder have been on Tottenham’s radar for a while and there has been talk that Rabiot is considering leaving PSG in the ongoing summer transfer window.











The Frenchman’s decision to decline the chance to be on standby for France for the World Cup has put him under more scrutiny in his homeland.



Tottenham were ready to make a move for the midfielder and had already prepared a €30m bid for the Rabiot, but it seems a transfer is not going to take place.





According to Catalan daily Sport, Spurs have withdrawn from the race after failing to convince Rabiot to consider a move to the north London club this summer.



With a move for the Frenchman shelved, Tottenham are now focusing on landing other targets as Mauricio Pochettino seeks to build on his good work over the last few years.



Arsenal are also interested in signing Rabiot and there is also talk of Barcelona potentially taking him to the Nou Camp this summer.



PSG are planning to meet Rabiot in the coming days to discuss his future at the club.

