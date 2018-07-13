XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/07/2018 - 15:04 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Target Favours Inter Switch

 




Tottenham Hotspur wing target Malcom only has his eyes set on a move to Inter despite interest from other clubs this summer.

The Brazilian winger is largely expected to leave Bordeaux in the ongoing window and Inter have been dealing with the French club over several weeks to get an agreement done.




Inter have are said to have offered a loan fee of €10m and want to reserve an option to sign him on a permanent deal for another €30m.

Bordeaux are yet to accept their offer and are reportedly pushing to insert an obligatory purchase option in an agreement with the Serie A giants.
 


Clubs such as Valencia and Tottenham have been keen to take advantage of the impasse between Inter and Bordeaux, but according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the winger has made up his mind about joining the Nerazzurri.

It has been claimed that the player has already agreed a five-year contract worth €2.5m per season with the Serie A giants and is waiting for them to reach an agreement with Bordeaux.


With Inter enjoying the player’s favour, the club remain confident of getting a deal over the line with the French club to take the 21-year-old to the San Siro this summer.

Malcom remains convinced that moving to Inter is the best option for his career at the moment.
 