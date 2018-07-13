XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/07/2018 - 13:50 BST

We’re Bringing In High-Calibre – West Ham Supremo Hails New Arrivals

 




West Ham United joint-chairman David Sullivan is delighted with the arrivals of Jack Wilshere and Andriy Yarmolenko, as Manuel Pellegrini continues to strengthen his squad for the upcoming season.

Both Wilshere and Yarmolenko, who became the club's fourth and fifth signings respectively, have notable experience under their belt. Wilshere has represented England 34 times, while Yarmolenko has featured 77 times for the Ukraine.




Sullivan is of the opinion that Yarmolenko and Wilshere are high calibre players and the board have kept their promise of bringing in quality into the squad.

The 69-year-old also stated that both the players have experience of playing at the highest level and he expects them to put in quality performances in West Ham colours.
 


Sullivan told the club's official website: “We are delighted to have secured two very exciting signings in the space of three days.

“As a board, we assured our supporters that we would be looking to bring in high-calibre players, and Jack and Andriy fit that bill perfectly.


“Both of them have played at the highest level and we look forward to seeing that quality on show on a regular basis in the Claret & Blue."

Sullivan will hope to see the new faces shine for the club as West Ham aim for a season in the top half of the table under new boss Pellegrini.

 