We’re Bringing In High-Calibre – West Ham Supremo Hails New Arrivals

West Ham United joint-chairman David Sullivan is delighted with the arrivals of Jack Wilshere and Andriy Yarmolenko, as Manuel Pellegrini continues to strengthen his squad for the upcoming season.



Both Wilshere and Yarmolenko, who became the club's fourth and fifth signings respectively, have notable experience under their belt. Wilshere has represented England 34 times, while Yarmolenko has featured 77 times for the Ukraine.











Sullivan is of the opinion that Yarmolenko and Wilshere are high calibre players and the board have kept their promise of bringing in quality into the squad.



The 69-year-old also stated that both the players have experience of playing at the highest level and he expects them to put in quality performances in West Ham colours.





Sullivan told the club's official website: “We are delighted to have secured two very exciting signings in the space of three days.



“As a board, we assured our supporters that we would be looking to bring in high-calibre players, and Jack and Andriy fit that bill perfectly.



“Both of them have played at the highest level and we look forward to seeing that quality on show on a regular basis in the Claret & Blue."



Sullivan will hope to see the new faces shine for the club as West Ham aim for a season in the top half of the table under new boss Pellegrini.