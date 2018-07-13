XRegister
06 October 2016

13/07/2018 - 10:43 BST

West Brom Eyeing Move For Leeds United Target Matej Vydra

 




West Brom are keeping tabs on Leeds United target Matej Vydra, but are only likely to make an approach for him later in the window.

Vydra, who scored 21 goals in the Championship last season, is expected to leave Derby County this summer and has been on the radar of a several clubs in the second tier of English football.




Leeds are interested in taking him to Elland Road, but the Yorkshire giants have balked in the face of the player’s wage demands and are waiting for him to lower his financial expectations.

The Whites are still interested in the striker, however want more value for money and it could lead to Vydra joining another Championship club this summer.
 


And according to the Express and Star, West Brom are keeping a close eye on the Czech attacker with a view to signing him in the ongoing window.

The recently relegated club want to sign a proven goalscorer in the Championship and have zeroed in on the Rams striker this summer.


However, they are unlikely to make an imminent move and would only look to sign Vydra if one of Salomon Rondon or Jay Rodriguez leave in the transfer window.

The Baggies are currently prioritising a deal to sign Kyle Bartley, also a Leeds target, from Swansea City at the moment.
 