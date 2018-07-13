What We Want Matters More – Roma Sporting Director On Liverpool Target Alisson

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma sporting director Monchi has played refused to add more fuel to speculation over Liverpool linked goalkeeper Alisson’s future at the club.



The 25-year-old goalkeeper has been linked with a move away from Roma this summer with a number top European clubs looking to land the Brazilian.











Real Madrid are interested in taking him Spain and Alisson is claimed to prefer a move to the Spanish capital, but they have so far refused to meet Roma’s asking price for the goalkeeper.



He has also been linked with a move to England, with Chelsea keen if Thibaut Courtois goes, while Liverpool have been mooted to be leading the chase at present, but Monchi stressed very little has changed when it comes to Alisson’s situation at Roma.





He told Italian outlet Calciomercato.it: “There has been no change with regards to Alisson.



“I imagine all the teams who have been mentioned in the papers are looking for goalkeepers and he is one of the best.



“But after that I cannot say anything more.”



The sporting director refused to discuss the possibility of bringing in a replacement for the Brazilian as he believes Alisson will continue at Roma.



And he insisted that the Brazilian’s future is in the hands of Roma and the club will do what is in their best interests.



Probed about possible replacements for Alisson, Monchi said: “The will of Roma will count more than the player’s when it comes to Alisson.



“We always evaluate what is good for the club and I am not going to talk about replacements as I think Alisson will stay here.



“We’ll think about it if the time comes to sell him and as per what I read in the papers, we will receive offers from all over the world, even the Germans.”

