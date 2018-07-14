XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/07/2018 - 15:48 BST

Chances of Chelsea Defender David Luiz Joining Serie A Side Rated As Slim

 




Napoli are rated as extremely unlikely to sign David Luiz from Chelsea this summer.  

The two clubs have done business recently, with Napoli releasing Maurizio Sarri to take the manager's job at Chelsea, while they have also sold midfielder Jorginho to the Blues.




It had been thought that further business could be conducted, with defender Luiz mooted to be a potential target for Napoli.

But according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, there is little chance of the Brazilian moving to Napoli.
 


Luiz fell out of favour at Chelsea last season under Antonio Conte, but following the Italian's departure is set to have a clean slate under Sarri.

Chelsea re-signed the 31-year-old from Paris Saint-Germain in 2016, just two years after selling him to the French club.


He instantly won the Premier League title with the Blues, something which had eluded him in his first spell at Stamford Bridge.

Luiz managed just ten appearances in the Premier League last term, with injury interrupting his season.
 