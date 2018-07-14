XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/07/2018 - 16:24 BST

Chelsea Agree Special Transfer Clause With Napoli Following Maurizio Sarri Appointment

 




Chelsea's agreement with Napoli for Maurizio Sarri forbids the Blues from activating the release clause of any of the Serie A side's players as long as the Italian remains boss.  

The Premier League side spent many weeks trying to reach an agreement with Napoli to release Sarri from his contract and succeeded earlier this week.




Chelsea then sacked Antonio Conte and appointed Sarri as their new boss, with midfielder Jorginho following him from Napoli.

However, according to Italian radio station Radio Radio, the agreement which has taken Sarri to Chelsea contains an important clause.
 


It bans Chelsea from activating the release clause in any Napoli player's contract while Sarri is at Stamford Bridge.

Deals between the two clubs could still be done, but only on the basis of Chelsea agreeing a fee with Napoli.


Sarri was replaced as Napoli coach earlier this summer by former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti, but his contract at the Serie A side remained in effect.

The 59-year-old has signed a three-year contract with Chelsea.
 