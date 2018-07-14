Claim From Italy: Jerry Mbakogu Still Option For Leeds United But Down Target List

Follow @insidefutbol





Carpi striker Jerry Mbakogu appears still to be a target for Leeds United, but is some way down the Whites' list of attacking options.



Leeds have been looking around to bring in a striker, with Matej Vydra and Abel Hernandez their top targets, but the pair have priced themselves out of a move to Elland Road recently.











They did have an option to sign Mbakogu from Carpi for a set price of £3m, but did not take it up, while it has been claimed in England the Yorkshire giants have terminated their interest in the Nigerian.



But it has been suggested in Italy that Leeds have not totally closed the door on Mbakogu, though they are in no rush to do a deal.





According to Italian daily Gazzetta di Modena, Mbakogu is down Leeds' list of striking targets.



If Leeds can land their preferred targets then they could pass completely on a swoop for the Nigerian striker this summer.



But if the Whites struggle to land the players they are keenest on, Mbakogu could come back into the picture as an option.



Leeds have made just one signing so far this summer, bringing in midfielder Lewis Baker on a loan deal from Chelsea.



They are poised to sign another player on loan from the Blues, with goalkeeper Jamal Blackman closing on a switch to Elland Road.

