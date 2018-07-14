Claim From Spain: Super Agent Discusses Paul Pogba With Barcelona

Follow @insidefutbol





Super agent Mino Raiola has told Barcelona that Paul Pogba would consider leaving Manchester United this summer, but for the moment he is out of the Catalan giants’ price range in terms of transfer fee and his wages.



Raiola was in Barcelona recently to discuss the future of some of his clients who are part of the club’s academy and it has been claimed Pogba’s name came up for discussion.











The Frenchman has been a key player in France’s run to the World Cup final, where they will face Croatia in Moscow on Sunday.



According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Raiola has indicated to Barcelona that the Frenchman has an uneasy relationship with Jose Mourinho and could consider leaving Manchester United.





Pogba had some disagreements with Mourinho last season, but the midfielder slowly regained his place in the starting eleven towards the end of the campaign.



Barcelona have been long term admirers of the Frenchman and were interested in taking him to the Nou Camp a few years ago when his future came under the scanner at Juventus.



However, Pogba’s current wages are out of sync with what Barcelona want to pay and Manchester United are also expected to slap a huge asking price on his head if the midfielder wants to leave.



The club’s record signing features in Mourinho’s plans going forward and Manchester United are not considering selling him this summer.

