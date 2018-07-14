XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/07/2018 - 20:30 BST

Easy Decision – Marcus Antonsson Leaves Leeds United For Malmo

 




Marcus Antonsson has completed a move from Leeds United to Swedish giants Malmo and says it was an easy decision.  

The striker had fallen out of favour at Elland Road after struggling to make an impact following a move from Kalmar in 2016 and he spent the entire 2017/18 campaign on loan at Blackburn Rovers.




The door was again closed for Antonsson this summer under new head coach Marcelo Bielsa and he has completed a permanent move back to his homeland.

Antonsson has signed a deal until 2021 and is delighted to make the switch.
 


"It feels good to come to a club like Malmo FF. There are few things done and when MFF came into the picture, it was an easy decision", he told Malmo's official site.

And Antonsson insists that he is landing at Malmo, who are in the thick of the Swedish league season, high on confidence.


"I'm a central striker who loves to run in behind the back line.

"I have a good season behind me and come here with great confidence.

"Now I'm looking forward to the challenges waiting and playing for all MFF supporters", he added.

Antonsson signed off on his Leeds career with 21 appearances and three goals for the Elland Road club.

He will play under former Leeds head coach Uwe Rosler at Malmo.
 