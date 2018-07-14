XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/07/2018 - 12:11 BST

I Am Ecstatic – Jorginho Delights As Chelsea Beat Manchester City To Midfielder

 




Chelsea have officially announced the arrival of Jorginho from Napoli after beating Manchester City to the midfielder's signature.  

The Blues confirmed the appointment of former Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri on Saturday morning and have followed it up by quickly announcing the arrival of his former charge at the San Paolo.




Jorginho has put pen to paper to a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge and becomes Sarri's first signing as Blues boss.

Chelsea have handed Jorginho the number 5 shirt.
 


The midfielder had seemed set for a move to Manchester City, but Chelsea made a late push to take him to Stamford Bridge and, helped by the Sarri factor, have succeeded.

Jorginho was quick to express his delight at sealing the move and told the club's official site: "I am absolutely ecstatic to be here at Chelsea.


"It is not easy to become part of such a big team so I am very, very happy.

"I am excited to play in such an intense league, for a team that gives everything to play and win", he added.

Napoli signed the 26-year-old in 2014 from fellow Italian side Hellas Verona and he has regularly been linked with Premier League clubs in recent years.
 