06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/07/2018 - 12:59 BST

I'm Surprised Celtic Aren't Battling Other Clubs For John McGinn – Former Hibernian Boss

 




Former Hibernian boss Alan Stubbs has admitted to being surprised there is not more interest in Celtic target John McGinn.  

The highly rated midfielder is entering the final year of his contract at Easter Road and Brendan Rodgers wants to add him to the ranks at Celtic this summer.




The Bhoys have put in two offers for McGinn, seeing both knocked back by Hibs and Stubbs is surprised there is not a greater degree of interest in a player he feels is top notch.

Stubbs also admits he has an interest in McGinn moving as his current club St Mirren would earn a percentage of the sale.
 


The St Mirren boss was quoted as saying by the Herald Scotland: "I’m hoping that if John is sold then I will get some of the money we will make from a sell-on clause, so hopefully [Celtic CEO] Peter Lawwell will open the purse strings on this one!

"I’m not surprised Celtic are actively pursuing John but I am surprised that there hasn’t been more interest.


"His quality is undoubted and I don’t think there is any question about that. I think it’s always been a matter of 'when' and not 'if'.

"He’s not my player so I don’t think Neil Lennon would want me to say too much with the way it is at the moment and the fact they have a big game in Europe.

"Whatever happens I wish him all the best and both parties get what they want out of the deal", Stubbs added.

Celtic's second bid for McGinn, which was rejected, is thought to have come in at the £2m mark.

McGinn has been linked with clubs south of the border, but it is Celtic making all the running for his signature.
 