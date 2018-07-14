Leeds United Closing In On Championship Star, Third Top Flight Star Loan Also Eyed

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are closing in on signing a player from the Championship and are working on another loan deal from the Premier League.



Lewis Baker’s loan move to Leeds from Chelsea is the only signing the club have made thus far this summer, but they are expecting more progress in the coming weeks.











They are on the verge of signing goalkeeper Jamal Blackman from Chelsea on another loan deal over the weekend and are working on more deals.



Negotiations with Matej Vydra and Abel Hernandez have stalled due their wage demands, but it has been claimed that they are closing in on at least one more signing.





According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are close to signing a Championship-based player in the coming days as part of their summer recruitment.



The Whites are also claimed to be working on signing another player on loan from a Premier League club in the ongoing transfer window, meaning they would have taken three players on loan from top flight sides after Blackman and Baker.



Leeds are hopeful of bringing in more new faces to the club in the coming days and weeks.



Head coach Marcelo Bielsa is said be playing an important role in identifying targets and is working closely with Leeds director of football Victor Orta in their recruitment process.

