Naby Keita Is Like An Attacking N’Golo Kante – Former Liverpool Star Impressed

Former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders believes that Reds new boy Naby Keita looks like an attacking version of Chelsea's N'Golo Kante.



The Blues midfielder has established himself as one of the finest defensive midfielders in English football, having won the Premier League title with Leicester City and then followed it up by clinching the title again during his first campaign at Stamford Bridge.











Liverpool have added Keita to the ranks from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig and he is settling into life as a Red by featuring in the club's pre-season friendlies.



Keita played the second 45 minutes in Liverpool's 0-0 draw against Bury and Saunders was happy with what he saw.





And the former Reds striker says he sees shades of Kante in Keita.



"I like the look of Keita, just the way he moves", Saunders said on LFC TV.



"He's a bit like Kante in shape and speed.



"But he's doing it in front of the opposition's goal, not in front of his own back four.



"It looks to me as if he is going to make a big difference to Liverpool's midfield."



Klopp wanted to sign Keita from RB Leipzig last summer, but the Bundesliga club refused to sell and Liverpool were forced to put a deal in place which only kicked in this summer.

